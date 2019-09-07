Iran injects uranium gas into advanced centrifuges

Iran injects uranium gas into advanced centrifuges
The Iranian flag waves outside of the UN building that hosts the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, office inside in Vienna, Austria, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. President Donald Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran is at a crossroads. His administration is trying to decide whether to risk stoking international tensions even more by ending one of the last remaining components of the 2015 nuclear deal. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak) (Source: Ronald Zak)
By Nasser Karimi and Jon Gambrell | September 7, 2019 at 1:50 AM CDT - Updated September 7 at 1:53 AM

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has begun injecting uranium gas into advanced centrifuges in violation of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, a spokesman said Saturday.

Behrouz Kamalvandi of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran made the remarks in a news conference carried on live television. He spoke from a podium with advanced centrifuges standing next to him.

He warned that Europe had little time left to save the nuclear deal. President Donald Trump withdrew America from the accord over a year ago and imposed crippling economic sanctions on Iran.

"As far as the other side does not implement their commitments, they should not expect Iran to fulfill its commitments," Kamalvandi said.

Kamalvandi said Iran had the ability to go beyond 20% enrichment of uranium. Analysts say 20% is just a short technical step away from 90% enrichment, which is weapons-grade level.

Iran already has gone beyond the stockpile and enrichment level limits set by the deal, which had promised sanctions relief in return for curbing the country's nuclear program.

___

Gambrell reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.