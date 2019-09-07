Details of divorce, drug use surface of accused deputy-shooter Edgar Egbert

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More details about Edgar Egbert, the man accused of shooting and wounding two deputies are coming to light.
Jackson attorney Matthew Poole says he represented Edgar Egbert during a divorce about a year ago.
During that time he says he learned his client had a dark side.
Matthew Poole said, “The wife testified and the oldest boy testified as well the same kind of thing that Edgar would ‘trap me in a corner put his arm up and wouldn’t let me leave and when I tried to leave he would threaten me.’”
Poole says he also heard testimony that Egbert was a heavy alcohol and drug user, particularly marijuana.
He say he was overwhelmed with child support payments for his five kids, and was depressed his ex wife took them out of state.
“I think he’s sort of like a lot of people he’s got a good side and a bad side and you fuel the bad side with drugs and alcohol enough and you lose your ability to process like a normal person it made him snap. Did I see him shooting police officers? No. Did I see him doing something crazy, yes,” said Poole.
Poole says that Egbert worked as a mechanic and didn't have a felony criminal history.
His sudden explosion of violence on the officers, took Poole by surprise.
He says Egbert had expressed his love for his kids, and desire to spend more time with them,,,which won’t happen now.
Matthew Poole said, “I’m disappointed for his children, number one the police officers that were involved and his wife.”
The details of Egbert’s divorce are listed below.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.