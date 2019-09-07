Bond denied: Canton man attends initial court appearance with attempted murder charges

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Edgar James Egbert of Canton was denied bond Friday according to John Bramlett, Madison and Rankin District Attorney.
“It’s going to be my position, I can tell you right now, that he never be released from jail with any kind of bail,” he said.
Egdar Egbert faced the judge in silence for six charges that include attempted murder, felony flee and kidnapping.
“He has not spoke, he refused to speak and Judge Emfinger just stated in the courtroom that he is going to be appointing him, immediately, a public defender from Madison County,” said Bramlett.
Egbert was treated for a gunshot wound to the shoulder before coming to court,a wound he acquired during Wednesday’s shootout with law enforcement.
“Oh, he shot a lot more times than 6. He had a fully automatic weapon and it was a barrage of gun fire and there were 6 different sheriff’s office vehicles,” said Bramlett.
Egbert will sit in Rankin County jail until his preliminary hearing later this month in Madison County.
All the while Bradley Sullivan, the deputy severely injured in the crime, continues to fight for his life.
" So the most important thing, to me right now, is to again - request your prayers for that deputy, his family, the doctors, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office," said Bramlett.
Egbert’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, September 24.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.