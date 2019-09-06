’Shook the whole community’: Neighbors alarmed by hostage turned shooting situation in Canton

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Neighbors told 3 On Your Side how the active crime scene in their area of Canton came as a shock, Thursday.
“Shook the whole community, it was so close to home. Like literally, right down the road," said Demetrius Bell.
He lives close to Lelia’s Drive, the dirt path where police first arrived to handle a hostage situation that morning.
Law enforcement said Edgar Egbert took off in a car on Highway 16. Stop sticks caused the man to crash before shooting at Madison County Deputies. Bell said he’s seen Egbert before.
“I knew of him because he fix like small engines for people around here like motorcycles and four-wheelers,” said Bell.
His friend, Henry Thompson, said he didn’t expect Egbert to be the one accused of the crime.
“He was a cool, nonchalant person with me. Well known around here, he was a nice cool dude," said Thompson.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations have taken over this case. The deputies remain in the hospital.
“Well prayers to the officers that were shot, hope they make a full recovery,” said Bell.
John Bramlett, Madison and Rankin County District Attorney, said the Madison County Sheriff’s Office saved lives; in doing so one of their own was critically injured. Bramlett is asking for prayers for the deputy, his family, doctors and the Sheriff’s office.
