Ridgeland police asking for help to find missing 15-year-old

Kelsey Lynn Bounds was last seen Friday morning on Highland Colony Parkway.

Ridgeland police asking for help to find missing 15-year-old
By China Lee | September 6, 2019 at 5:45 PM CDT - Updated September 6 at 5:45 PM

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Ridgeland Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing teen.

They are searching for 15-year-old Kelsey Lynn Bounds.

Bounds is a white female standing at 5′3″ tall and 180 pounds with red hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing black glasses, a white t-shirt with pink writing that says, “Sunshine Valley,” blue jeans, and purple tennis shoes.

She wears hoop earrings and has braces and wears her hair in a low ponytail.

Bounds was last seen on Highland Colony Parkway at or around 10:45 Friday morning.

Bounds is in need of medication and may be in an altered mental state.

Please contact the Ridgeland Police Department at 601-856-2121 if you have any information on Bounds’ whereabouts.

Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.