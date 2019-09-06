Ridgeland police asking for help to find missing 15-year-old

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Ridgeland Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing teen.
They are searching for 15-year-old Kelsey Lynn Bounds.
Bounds is a white female standing at 5′3″ tall and 180 pounds with red hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing black glasses, a white t-shirt with pink writing that says, “Sunshine Valley,” blue jeans, and purple tennis shoes.
She wears hoop earrings and has braces and wears her hair in a low ponytail.
Bounds was last seen on Highland Colony Parkway at or around 10:45 Friday morning.
Bounds is in need of medication and may be in an altered mental state.
Please contact the Ridgeland Police Department at 601-856-2121 if you have any information on Bounds’ whereabouts.
