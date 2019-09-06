Provine High students operate credit union, teaching peers about finances

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A JPS school is offering life lessons in saving and managing money through a credit union branch on their campus.
Students can open accounts and be on their way to building credit.
Provine High School seniors are stepping into the world of finance, operating the Hope Credit Union Branch set up on campus.
The school’s Business Academy worked with the credit union, Jackson Alignment and Jackson Public Schools to set up the branch.
It allows students and teachers to open savings and checking accounts, as well as learn about credit and money management.
Alex Riley is a senior working in the student credit union. He's saving for college.
“I see people in my community and they don’t too much know about banking and I feel like I could learn about banking and I could take it back home to my parents and my brothers and sisters and like teach them the correct way about banking and saving,” said Riley.
Senior Brandie Wigley also works in the student credit union.
She plans to attend the Air Force Academy upon graduation.
"I feel like every JPS school should have the opportunity to be involved in the hope credit union or getting involved in hey i need a bank. I need to get a credit, debit card knowing what they're used for and how to manage it when you do," said credit union worker senior Brandie Wigley.
Officials with the Hope Credit Union said Provine in West Jackson was chosen because the large number of pay day and predatory lenders with high interest rates in the area that are used by the students' parents and even teachers.
"We hope that here at Hope we can provide an alternative to that," said Hope Credit Union Program Officer Calandra Davis."We can provide a loan product with much lower interest rates or just a financial education that this community of teachers may need in order to help them save money to avoid the predatory lenders
The program also gives students exposure to the real world and jobs that they could potentially have.
They recruit students to take part in opening checking and savings accounts and they share the financial information with their families and the community.
More than 40 student and teacher accounts have been opened since the program began in 2017.
