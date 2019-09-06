National group is providing free legal help for immigrants detained in ICE raids

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Starting this week a national group of lawyers will provide legal help for immigrants detained in ICE raids in Mississippi.
Lawyers for Good Government confirms the attorneys will be working pro bono on bond cases. According to the group nearly 100 immigrant workers arrested in the raids at poultry plants and other facilities have been asking for help with their bond applications and hearings.
One attorney says the immigrants have been taken from their families, are suffering in isolated detention centers and desperately need legal counsel.
Lawyers for Good Government work in partnership with about 50 top law firms across the country.
