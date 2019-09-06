Friday Night Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Heat advisory out for Saturday where it could feel upwards of 107 degrees. Tonight will be relatively warm in the evening and pleasant by morning with temperatures in the 80s and 70s respectively. Saturday will see temperatures reach 100 degrees in the shade and this is likely again Sunday. Expect mostly sunny skies. While the temperatures will be in the middle and upper 90s much of next week, it will be more humid with mostly sunny skies and a slight chance for showers. Dorian is well offshore the east coast and finally moving away. The other systems in the tropics are not of much concern right now, because they are still developing and or moving out to sea. Calm wind tonight and light northerly winds this weekend at around 5mph. Average high this time of year is 89 and the average low is 68. Sunrise is 6:39am and the sunset is 7:17pm. The record high tomorrow is 107 set back in 1925, which also ties for record hottest temperature in Jackson history.