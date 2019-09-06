First Alert Forecast: triple digit heat this weekend; Dorian begins exits off Carolina coast

TROPICS: Hurricane Dorian is making moves toward the north – buzzing through North Carolina – center passing just southeast of Cape Lookout early Friday morning. Impacts will gradually lessen through the day for the Carolinas as Dorian begins to head back offshore. Also in the tropics, Post-Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle turning out to seas north of the Cape Verde Islands, while we still are watching a few other areas of interest – one near Bermuda and another coming West Africa.