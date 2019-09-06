First Alert Forecast: triple digit heat this weekend; Dorian begins exits off Carolina coast

FRIDAY: High pressure hold strong hold over the region to round out the shortened work week. Expect highs to rebound into the middle to upper 90s by the afternoon hours after starting in the 60s and 70s.
WEEKEND PLANNER: High pressure will continue to hold firm over the region through the upcoming weekend – that will keep us with sunshine and hot temperatures. Expect highs to run in the upper 90s to near 100° through the upcoming weekend. A few storms may begin to bubble as high pressure begins to weaken slightly.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The upper ridge will hold firm over the region through most of the upcoming week. Expect highs to continue to remain at ‘heat wave’ levels – in the middle to upper 90s amid mostly to partly sunny skies. A shower or two could bubble up each afternoon as moisture begins to return into the region.
TROPICS: Hurricane Dorian is making moves toward the north – buzzing through North Carolina – center passing just southeast of Cape Lookout early Friday morning. Impacts will gradually lessen through the day for the Carolinas as Dorian begins to head back offshore. Also in the tropics, Post-Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle turning out to seas north of the Cape Verde Islands, while we still are watching a few other areas of interest – one near Bermuda and another coming West Africa.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
