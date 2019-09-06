Family in search of mystery woman WWII POW was planning to marry

BRAXTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Pfc. Harvey Nichols of Braxton went MIA in the Philippines during WWII after becoming a POW. His remains were identified thanks to DNA testing and were brought home Thursday.
His family tells us that he had planned to marry a woman when he returned. They found out that he would often save money and send it home, so they would be taken care of when he returned.
Unfortunately, Pfc. Nichols never made it home to marry the love of his life, and all the family is left with is a picture of them. They’re hoping that with the help of social media, maybe someone could help identify her.
The picture is from the family.
