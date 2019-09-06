Animal hoarding rescue of 117 dogs and cats depletes agencies resources

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - Police are investigating a disturbing case of animal hoarding in Crystal Springs, where more than 100 dogs and cats were removed from a home Wednesday.
The emergency rescue has depleted many of the resources of the responding agencies.
“It’s just really sad,” said Mississippi Animal Rescue League Executive Director Debra Boswell. “You go in, and you see the little animals in the condition that they’re living in.”
Inside the house on West Hembree Road, 117 Shih Tzus and cats were living in deplorable conditions.
The animals removed from the house were physically neglected with matted fur and some medical issues.
The Mississippi Animal Rescue League removed and is sheltering 60 dogs. The Copiah County Animal Shelter took in 48 dogs and five cats.
“We prepared for removal of about 50 to 60 animals," said Boswell. “We took equipment to handle 50 to 60 animals and staff and then when we got there and discovered that there were well over a hundred animals in the house and some loose on the grounds.”
Crystal Springs Police Chief Chris Palmer said the house where 68-year-old Linda Diane McKinley kept the animals was filled with feces.
She has a kennel license, but officials say she has done more hoarding than selling.
McKinley does not face criminal charges at this time. Authorities are in the process of having her undergo a mental evaluation.
“My name is Sugar Cube,” said MARL Receiving and Processing Supervisor Avery Webster as he took the a black and white Shih Tzu from a cage with the name on her collar.
Employees said McKinley had placed name tags on most of the animals.
Webster owns two Shih Tzus and is considering adopting a tan and white puppy that tugged at his heart strings while grooming it Thursday.
MARL is in the process of getting the Shih Tzus cleaned, groomed and will then address their medical needs.
The emergency rescue has forced the agency to stack cages along the walls and drastically depleted their medical, food and other pet supplies.
“It’s pretty heartbreaking because there’s no way to give attention to this many animals in one location,” added Boswell. “And this is the end result of that neglect.”
The non-profit shelter is also asking for professional groomers to volunteer their time and equipment as well as donations, newspapers, food, medical and other pet supplies.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.