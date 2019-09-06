Advocacy group supports federal judge’s ruling on mental health in Mississippi

Group says positive changes are long overdue.

Disability Rights Mississippi held a news conference Thursday to thank Judge Carlton Reeves for recognizing problems with mental health services in the state.
By Maggie Wade | September 5, 2019 at 9:39 PM CDT - Updated September 5 at 9:39 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A state group is responding to the ruling from a federal judge on mental health services in Mississippi.

Mental health advocates say Mississippi was made aware of problems in the system in 2011. (Source: WLBT)
Disability Rights Mississippi, a federally mandated protection and advocacy agency in the state says they applaud and support the ruling by Judge Carlton Reeves. The group says Mississippi needs guidance and oversight on how those with mental disabilities and mental health needs are served.

Polly Tribble with Disability Rights Mississippi said, “thousands of Mississippians cycle through state institutions annually because they don’t get what they need at home and in their community. And this is not a political battle. Individuals who depend on our state mental health system should not be pawns in the political arena.”

Disability Rights Mississippi says the state needs guidance and oversight to make changes in mental health services. (Source: WLBT)
Tribble and supporters say the money is there to make changes to provide services to those with mental health issues and disabilities. She also says the state was made aware of deficiencies in the mental health system after a Justice Department investigation in 2011.

