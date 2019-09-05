62-year-old woman dies after being thrown from vehicle in Rankin Co. rollover crash

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was killed in a single vehicle crash in Rankin County.
Assistant Chief Chris Butts with Brandon Police says that the crash happened on I-20 westbound at Exit 54 near the Hwy. 18 overpass.
Butts said a witness told police the vehicle went into the left lane and pulled back into the right lane when it began to rollover.
62-year-old Amy Gilbert of Mount Union, Pa. was thrown from the vehicle according to Rankin County Coroner David Ruth.
A man was also in the vehicle and he was transported to UMMC, Butts said.
