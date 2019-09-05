Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Expect highs in the upper 90s to around 100 through this weekend. We’ll have mostly sunny skies with the heat index reaching between 105 and 110 degrees. Morning low temperatures will be near 70 degrees. Next week will bring us highs in the middle 90s with just a slight chance for showers each and every afternoon and evening. Hurricane Dorian is moving up along the eastern Carolinas, just offshore. There are other tropical systems, but none are a concern to us or land at this time. We hit 97 degrees this afternoon. Average high is 90 and the average low is 68 this time of year. Calm wind tonight and Northerly at 5mph Friday. Sunrise is 6:38am and the sunset is 7:18pm.