Stevens looks to build off of debut performance

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - The first test was passed for Tommy Stevens, but the Mississippi State senior quarterback is not satisfied.
Despite tossing two touchdowns passes and posting a 66.7-percent completion rate in his Bulldog debut, Stevens is quick to point out his first quarter fumble coming off of a sack from his blindside. It is something that the senior knows he obviously can’t continue to do going forward into this Saturday’s home opener against Southern Miss and beyond.
“I didn’t like, obviously, turning the ball over,” Stevens said. “[I need to have] a heightened awareness on ball security.”
The bad did not outweigh the good for MSU coach Joe Moorhead who saw a calming presence in Stevens under center, as well as a quick decision-maker and that paid off with Stevens connecting on 20 of his 30 passes to lead the Bulldogs over UL-Lafayette.
“There were very few times where he dropped back and didn’t know where to go with the ball,” recalled Moorhead. “He was working his progressions, he was reading the covers and did a great job diagnosing [the defense].”
Moorhead and the MSU quarterback room also welcomed back a familiar face in Keytaon Thompson. After losing the quarterback battle to Stevens this summer, Thompson entered his name into the transfer portal, but rejoined the team on Monday after multiple meetings with Moorhead over the last week.
The Bulldogs face Southern Miss this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Davis Wade Stadium.
