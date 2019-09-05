Investigation launched at Port Gibson High School after threat of violence

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A probe has been opened into a threat of violence at Port Gibson High School.
Claiborne Sheriff Frank Davis says school officials made them aware of the online threat just this week.
“She said on Facebook that she would shoot the ‘MF’ up tomorrow,” confirmed Sheriff Davis
So Wednesday, there was increased presence of sheriff’s deputies and police around the school and on bus routes.
Investigators say an adult and juvenile were involved in the threat to shoot up Port Gibson High.
That social media video is now being used as evidence.
“Facebook is a form we monitor very closely," said Chief Davis. "We use it for criminal charges all the time. We have got convictions with felons in possession of firearms on Facebook.”
We also tried to get a statement from Claiborne County Superintendent Annie Kilcrease but were told she was out of the office.
Frank Davis says both threat suspects are females.
He hopes to make arrests in the case by tomorrow when those involves will be identified and more details released.
"You gotta believe that anytime somebody says anything, you gotta treat it like it’s real and that’s what we do,” Chief Davis said.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.