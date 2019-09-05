Pearl fire engine damaged in crash while responding to call

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A Pearl fire engine was hit while firefighters were responding to a call at a business on Pearson and Old Brandon roads just before noon Thursday.
The engine, with lights and siren activated, was making a right hand turn into a business on Pearson Road when a pick-up truck attempted to pass and crashed into the side.
One of two Pearl Reserve Fire Engines will take the place of the damaged engine at Station #2 on Pearson Road, so there will be no loss of service to citizens.
The driver of the pick-up did not have insurance, but the city has full insurance on the damaged engine.
There were no injuries to Pearl firefighters or the driver of the pick-up.
The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department is handling the accident investigation.
