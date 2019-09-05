One wanted, two men detained in Vicksburg manhunt

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men have been detained for questioning Thursday after they ran away from officers on Wednesday according to Vicksburg police.
Officers were looking for a white 2007 Toyota Camry with a window missing after a call of shots fired in the area of Farmer and Jefferson Street. Vicksburg police spotted a vehicle matching that description when the car sped off. The car later stopped in the area of Lane’s Alley where three men left the vehicle and ran into a wooded area.
Police were able to identify two of the men as, 22-year-old Quinterrious Vincent McCoy and 23-year-old Ricky Dewayne Larkins Jr. They were found hiding in a breezeway of the Relax Inn hotel. Both men are being detained for questioning and held in the Madison County Detention Center. They were both out on bond for other felony crimes.
Police recovered weapons during the investigation, all of which were stolen. The men possibly will face charges of possession of stolen firearms and possession of firearms by convicted felons.
If anyone have additional information concerning the third person involved or have information about this investigation please call the Vicksburg Police Department at 601.636.2511 or Crime Stoppers at 601.355.TIPS or Visit at WWW.P3tips.com
