Forest Hill High School gym remains closed; parents and students want answers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Yellow tape and locked doors blocked the charred gym entrance of Forest Hill High School on Wednesday.
The concession stand went up in flames back in March, and Antonio Howard’s daughter hasn’t used it since.
“Big frustration for me because they have to be bused from this school all the way across town to Rowan just to practice," said Howard.
While the students do get transportation to and from practice, Howard’s children come home extra late from school and extracurricular activities due to the additional travel time.
“By the time they get home, it’s almost 5, after 5, 6 o’clock, because the bus can’t come and pick them up until they finish the rest of their routes. So they have to stay there,” said Howard.
Even home basketball games can’t be hosted at Forest Hill, as they have in the past -- another let down for Howard’s athletic children.
“They have to go to other schools to play their home games, which I know they desire to play their home games in their own gym,” he said.
The Jackson Public School District said the gym suffers from excessive water, smoke and electrical damage.
In a statement, the district said:
We remain committed to providing each scholar with equitable access to a high-quality and safe learning environment.
The gymnasium at Forest Hill High School has been closed since March 25, 2019 due to safety concerns resulting from a fire that destroyed the concession area and front portion of the structure. The building suffered extensive smoke, electrical and water damage. The District filed a claim with its insurance carrier to perform cleaning and restoration of the building. Architects are currently preparing plans and specifications to bid and award a contract for demolition and renovation. As a result, all athletic activities previously held in the gym, including practices and games, are being transferred to Blackburn middle school and other school gyms in the district.
That’s all that Howard is looking for, but the question is: When will it get done?
“There’s certain schools like Callaway that’s getting theirs done," said Howard. “But Forest Hill should be one of those schools that, if you have the funds, just come and fix it. That’s it."
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.