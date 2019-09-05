Forest Hill High School gym remains closed; parents and students want answers

The gymnasium at Forest Hill High School has been closed since March 25, 2019 due to safety concerns resulting from a fire that destroyed the concession area and front portion of the structure. The building suffered extensive smoke, electrical and water damage. The District filed a claim with its insurance carrier to perform cleaning and restoration of the building. Architects are currently preparing plans and specifications to bid and award a contract for demolition and renovation. As a result, all athletic activities previously held in the gym, including practices and games, are being transferred to Blackburn middle school and other school gyms in the district.