First Alert Forecast: heat wave continues; tropics remain active with Dorian nearing Carolina coast

TROPICS: Hurricane Dorian is making moves toward the north – the center sitting just tens of miles off the South Carolina coastline. Moving forward, Dorian will continue its northward path along near, possibly clipping, the Carolina coastline between Wilmington and Hatteras. Even if the storm doesn’t make landfall, there will be major indirect impacts from tropical storm and hurricane force winds, heavy rainfall, coastal flooding and storm surge ahead through Friday. Also in the tropics, Tropical Storm Gabrielle turning out to seas north of the Cape Verde Islands, while we still are watching a few other areas of interest – one near Bermuda and another coming West Africa.