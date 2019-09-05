First Alert Forecast: heat wave continues; tropics remain active with Dorian nearing Carolina coast

THURSDAY: Behind the front, a brief puff of drier air and slightly ‘cooler’ air will slip into the region for Thursday. Sunshine will continue to be the rule across the region. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 90s after starting the day off in the 70s. Lows will drop into the 60s for some; more will hang out in the lower 70s.
FRIDAY: High pressure continues to have a strong hold over the region to round out the shortened work week. Expect highs to rebound into the middle to upper 90s by the afternoon hours after starting in the 60s and 70s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will continue to hold firm over the region through the upcoming weekend – that will keep us with sunshine and hot temperatures. Expect highs to run in the upper 90s to near 100° through the upcoming weekend. A few storms may begin to bubble as high pressure begins to weaken slightly, but still will have a firm grip over the region into next week. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 90s.
TROPICS: Hurricane Dorian is making moves toward the north – the center sitting just tens of miles off the South Carolina coastline. Moving forward, Dorian will continue its northward path along near, possibly clipping, the Carolina coastline between Wilmington and Hatteras. Even if the storm doesn’t make landfall, there will be major indirect impacts from tropical storm and hurricane force winds, heavy rainfall, coastal flooding and storm surge ahead through Friday. Also in the tropics, Tropical Storm Gabrielle turning out to seas north of the Cape Verde Islands, while we still are watching a few other areas of interest – one near Bermuda and another coming West Africa.
