Copiah Co. Animal Shelter asking for donations for nearly 50 Shih Tzu dogs found in deplorable conditions

Kathy Friday with the Copiah County Animal Shelter says that the task is overwhelming for the small non-profit shelter. Right now, they are focusing on assessing the dogs’ health by getting them bathed and shaved. Many of the dogs have matted hair from not being groomed for so long. The mats are being removed so they can see the extent of the health of these animals. Thankfully, volunteers have jumped in to help with the grooming process.