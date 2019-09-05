Copiah Co. Animal Shelter asking for donations for nearly 50 Shih Tzu dogs found in deplorable conditions

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Nearly 50 Shih Tzu dogs were rescued from deplorable conditions in Crystal Springs.
The Copiah Animal Shelter along with All About Animals Veterinary Clinic are treating 48 dogs and five cats.
Kathy Friday with the Copiah County Animal Shelter says that the task is overwhelming for the small non-profit shelter. Right now, they are focusing on assessing the dogs’ health by getting them bathed and shaved. Many of the dogs have matted hair from not being groomed for so long. The mats are being removed so they can see the extent of the health of these animals. Thankfully, volunteers have jumped in to help with the grooming process.
Friday says that some of the animals are in better condition than others but it will take time to address all of their health and nutritional needs. That means the pups won’t be up for adoption just yet.
Friday says what the shelter really needs at this point is financial support and donations. The shelter is asking for news papers, towels, and funding for the animal’s food and care.
If you would like to help you can call 601-954-6447 or 601-892-7512.
The Shih Tzu pups are not yet adoptable because of their conditions. Once the legal process is complete they will be available for adoption through Copiah Animal Shelter. The shelter is asking for patience while they help these animals get well.
