Zebulum James ruled competent to stand trial in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison County judge has ruled Zebulum James is competent to stand trial.
25-year-old Zebulum James is accused of several crimes including shooting and killing two women back in 2015.
James has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and other psychotic symptoms.
An expert witness said despite the psychotic tendencies, James is bright and able to stand trial.
James also took the stand, though he was advised not to by his attorney Wesley Evans.
“We filed a notice of insanity defense and right now, the state of Mississippi can’t really give an opinion to whether or not he was insane at the time of these offenses," said Evans. "So, I think, our defense is that he was at the time”
The court has not scheduled James' next court appearance.
