Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hot weather continues around here and through this weekend into next week. Expect daily highs in the middle and upper 90s. The heat index will be over 100 everyday. Exercise caution. We’ll have mostly sunny skies, with the exception of a stray shower in the afternoon or evening. Overnight lows and in the morning will fall to within a few degrees of 70. The average high is 90 and the average low is near 70 this time of year. The tropics remain active. Hurricane Dorian is a little stronger today than yesterday and could threaten the carolina coast. Fernand is a weakening depression moving inland over Mexico. Tropical Storm Gabrielle is in the far eastern Atlantic and heading out to sea. There’s another disturbance behind that, but it’s a long way from our part of the world for us to be concerned at this time. There are no other threats to us at this point in time, but we’ll continue to monitor. Sunrise is 6:38am and the sunset is 7:20pm. Today’s high in Jackson reached 95 degrees.