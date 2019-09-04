Vicksburg K-9 officer dies after patrol unit malfunction

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Vicksburg Police Department announced the death of K-9 Officer Thor Wednesday morning.
Police say the officer was found in distress around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday after the patrol unit he was in, parked at the police department, malfunctioned and shut off. He was immediately taken to the veterinarian for treatment.
K-9 Thor had been a member of the department since 2012. He was an eight-year-old German Shepherd breed trained in criminal apprehension and cross-trained in the narcotics division.
He’s credited with over 60 felony arrests, apprehensions and many drug arrests.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.