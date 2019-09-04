Vicksburg K-9 officer dies after patrol unit malfunction

K-9 Officer Thor; Source: Vicksburg PD
By ShaCamree Gowdy | September 4, 2019 at 2:23 PM CDT - Updated September 4 at 2:37 PM

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Vicksburg Police Department announced the death of K-9 Officer Thor Wednesday morning.

Police say the officer was found in distress around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday after the patrol unit he was in, parked at the police department, malfunctioned and shut off. He was immediately taken to the veterinarian for treatment.

K-9 Thor had been a member of the department since 2012. He was an eight-year-old German Shepherd breed trained in criminal apprehension and cross-trained in the narcotics division.

He’s credited with over 60 felony arrests, apprehensions and many drug arrests.

