Two arrested in ongoing investigation for stealing water from City of Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police have made two more arrests in an ongoing investigation into the city’s water system.
Thirty-six-year-old Tracie Bass and 23-year-old Derion Anderson are each charged with grand larceny for separate incidents of utilizing an illegal water connection.
37-year-old Jessie Jones was arrested in early August for allegedly stealing water from the city and a second man, 28-year-old Justin Jones, was arrested a week later.
A third suspect, 64-year-old Willie McClendon turned himself in for grand larceny related to an illegal water hookup on Thursday, August 29.
Police say additional arrests are expected.
