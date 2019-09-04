Trustmark launches Financial Scholars Program at Tougaloo College

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Students, faculty, and local bank representatives were in attendance as Trustmark launched the Trustmark Financial Scholars Program at Tougaloo College.
The Trustmark Financial Scholars Program features an interactive, new-media learning platform specifically designed to introduce financial literacy skills and build financial capacity necessary to assist students as they navigate through adulthood. Tougaloo College has been selected by Trustmark as the first college to receive the program.
“Trustmark’s mission is to improve the financial well-being of the communities that we serve, and this new financial education initiative is a key piece of Trustmark’s larger commitment to the Tougaloo family”, said Trustmark Regional President John Wise. “At Trustmark, we believe it is important for young people to learn the fundamentals of money management early in life. This online program provides students with the knowledge, skills and competencies to apply toward their future financial decisions.”
The course offers programming aimed at teaching, assessing and certifying students in a variety of financial topics including credit scores, insurance, credit cards, student loans, mortgages, taxes, stocks, savings, 401k’s and other critical concepts that map to national financial literacy standards. Students can access the Trustmark Financial Scholars Program anywhere with internet access, including their phone, iPad, laptop or desktop computer.
“Knowing the basics of personal banking, as well as the larger financial world, is a key step to creating lifelong learners who are responsible members of society,” said Trustmark Jackson Market President Bernard Bridges. “If we can better educate the students of today, then they will become the financially responsible citizens of tomorrow.”
