Trustmark launches Financial Scholars Program at Tougaloo College

“Trustmark’s mission is to improve the financial well-being of the communities that we serve, and this new financial education initiative is a key piece of Trustmark’s larger commitment to the Tougaloo family”, said Trustmark Regional President John Wise. “At Trustmark, we believe it is important for young people to learn the fundamentals of money management early in life. This online program provides students with the knowledge, skills and competencies to apply toward their future financial decisions.”