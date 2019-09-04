Teaching in CPSD a family tradition for the Nyes

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Women in the Nye family have taught in Clinton’s public schools almost since the district began.
“My mother Kaye Jordan accepted a job to teach at Clinton High School in 1974 when I was in sixth grade,” said Kathy Nye, who teaches reading and math intervention at Eastside Elementary. “When she chose to accept a job in Clinton, the fact that her children could attend was a determining factor.”
Kathy Nye has spent the past 14 years as a teacher, at Eastside and Northside. And today, her daughters Kelly Nye Keith and Phoebe Nye Head are following the family tradition and also teaching in Clinton schools.
“I have taught for nine years total and seven years in Clinton,” Keith said. “I currently teach honors geometry at Sumner Hill.”
Head is a dyslexia therapist for the Clinton Public School District, with a classroom at Northside. Of her seven years as a teacher, four have been in Clinton.
“I have loved watching the dyslexia therapy program grow and prosper,” Head said. “I enjoy watching my students grow and gain confidence from the program, which then transfers to achievement and success in the classroom.”
Keith said she loves being able to watch her students grow and mature during their ninth grade year.
“It is such a significant year as they begin their high school career, and I love being part of the beginning of their journey,” she said. “I also really enjoy getting to teach students that my mom and Phoebe have taught. It’s neat to watch their students grow up and become my students.”
Changes over the years
In 1974, Nye attended Clinton Junior High at the old campus on College Street.
“When I graduated from high school, we didn’t have air conditioning, and we couldn’t wear shorts,” she said. “I have taught at the original Northside and the original Eastside Elementary. Now the two schools share a campus.”
Among the academic changes she’s seen are the addition of Advanced Placement courses, expansion of career and technical classes, block scheduling, and interventions for struggling students.
“The most notable changes we have seen have been the implementation of technology in all aspects of education for students and teachers,” Keith said. “Also new since 2001 has been the completion of Arrow Drive, a new Arrow field and athletic complex.”
One thing they all agree on is that excellence has always been the only option in the Clinton Public School District.
“That’s the one thing that has never changed,” Nye said.
Among her favorite experiences in teaching are building relationships with her students and watching them blossom in extracurricular activities when they reach high school.
“I have loved getting to teach in the same district with my daughters,” she said. “I miss my mother, Kaye Jordan, every day but I gain a lot of knowledge knowing that we are carrying on her legacy in a school district that she loved with all her heart. It is extra special that three generations of my family have served in this awesome school district.”
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.