Salvation Army in need of warehouse space for Angel Tree program

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Salvation Army is looking for a warehouse space to use for their Angel Tree program during the holiday season.
The program has helped provide Christmas gifts for thousands of needy families in the Jackson area for many years, but this year it could be in jeopardy.
The space they previously used to store and sort toys is not available and they have been unable to find another location.
“We’ve just had a harder time this year because people are starting to be a little hesitant about temporary tenants," said Michelle Hartfield with the Salvation Army. "We only need the building for six weeks, November to December. So we just as of yet, not been able to find someone with a building that they are willing to rent out for that short amount of time.”
The Salvation Army says the facility needs to be between 18,000 and 25,000 square feet.
If you have space to offer, please contact the Salvation Army at 601-383-4936.
