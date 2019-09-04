Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store coming to Outlets of Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The Outlets of Mississippi in Pearl announced Wednesday that a Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store will join the list of stores at the shopping center on October 4.
“We are thrilled to welcome Polo Ralph Lauren to the Outlets of Mississippi and eagerly await the opening of this established brand for our shoppers to enjoy,” said Kathy Hackshaw, director of retail operations and general manager of the center, in a news release.
The store will be at least 6,000 square feet, according to the release, and will initially feature men’s clothing. It will also have “premium lifestyle products," apparel, and accessories.
The Outlets of Mississippi opened in 2013 at the junction of Interstate 20 and Highway 80 in Pearl.
