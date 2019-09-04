Jackson Convention Center Complex can’t meet payroll, asks city for bailout

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Is the Jackson Convention Center Complex in jeopardy of closing? The mayor says it could be without an emergency bailout from the city.
But city leaders want to know more about their finances before giving them taxpayer dollars.
“Today is to assure that our convention center doesn’t close,” Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba told council members Tuesday.
The Jackson Convention Center Complex needs $131,000 to meet payroll and cover expenses for already scheduled events.
Tuesday, council members discussed an order authorizing the mayor to issue emergency funds to transfer to the facility through September 30th.
Officials said without the city assistance they would be forced to give refunds and cancel events.
"If we say to them, ‘You’re a big company, let us make you take the loss.’ I do think we need to recognize that they can make the decision that they don’t want to take that loss and who is penalized at the end of the day? It is the employee,” said Lumumba.
There were council concerns about whether the management firm is the right fit.
SMG operates the Jackson Convention Complex. The company also manages the convention complex in New Orleans.
The $65 million dollar 330,000 square foot venue opened in January 2009.
“They can come in and present to the committee. The finance committee would be one possibility and talk about their business and all,” said Ward 1 Councilman Ashby Foote. “We just can’t sit here and be an ATM for people coming in and saying ‘Hey I need another $130,000.’”
“With the Convention Center and what’s been going on, I think that we need to force the transparency from the Convention Center people to assure citizens why we need to have to take a vote on this,” Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks added.
The mayor also wants an RFP (Request for Proposal) for other possible management for the facility.
The emergency funding request was tabled and will be revisited during the next council meeting.
We reached out to SMG Management to find out about their finances and operating budget.
The chairman nor the attorney were available to provide that information.
The council’s next meeting is September 17.
