Knife-wielding Florence man throws cooler at officers before being tased after chase

RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A Richland police officer pulled over an older model pick-up truck for expired tag and improper equipment violation Tuesday around 10:15 p.m.
The officer approached the driver and asked for his license and proof of insurance. The driver, identified as 49-year-old James Stacey Fondren from Florence, said he did not have a license.
The officer then noticed a large knife lying on the dash within reach of Fondren, and at that time the officer asked the suspect to get out of his truck.
Fondren started his truck and was asked by the officer a second time to get out of his vehicle.
At that time, Fondren fled the traffic stop at a high rate of speed and a chase began. The pursuit continued through Richland, Florence and Simpson County before Fondren was finally stopped off of Highway 540 on Harrisville Road in Simpson County.
When Fondren got out of his truck, he had a large knife in his hand and also threw a large cooler at officers. Officers on scene then tased Fondren before finally being able to get him into handcuffs.
“Thanks to all the law enforcement agencies who helped end a dangerous pursuit and get this subject into custody,” said Richland police. “Rankin County Sheriff Department, Florence Police Department Mississippi Highway Patrol and Simpson County Sheriff’s Department.”
Fondren was charged with felony fleeing/eluding an officer, expired driver’s license, no insurance, switched tag and possession of paraphernalia. He is also wanted by MDOC for parole violation and has felony warrants with Webster County for drug related charges.
Fondren was transported to the Rankin County Jail with a pending court date next week.
