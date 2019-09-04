First Alert Forecast: late summer heat wave continues; active tropics

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine will continue to be the rule across the region through the middle portion of the work week. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 90s after starting the day off in the 70s. A weak front will slip through the region late Wednesday, offering a slightly drier air mass to sneak in.
THURSDAY: Behind the front, a brief puff of drier air and slightly ‘cooler’ air will slip into the region for Thursday. Expect more of the same with sunshine amid highs in the lower to middle 90s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will continue to hold firm over the region through the upcoming weekend – that will keep us with sunshine and hot temperatures. Expect highs to run in the upper 90s to near 100° through the upcoming weekend. A few storms may begin to bubble as high pressure begins to weaken slightly, but still will have a firm grip over the region into next week. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 90s.
TROPICS: Hurricane Dorian is making moves toward the north – the center sitting just tens of miles off the Florida Atlantic coast. Moving forward, Dorian will continue its northward path along the southeast coastline. While the storm may not make a direct landfall over the US, there will be big indirect impacts from tropical storm and hurricane force winds, heavy rainfall, coastal flooding and storm surge from Florida up to the Carolinas through the week ahead. Also in the tropics, we have Tropical Storm Fernand that will make landfall late tonight into early Thursday in northeast Mexico and Tropical Storm Gabrielle turning out to seas north of the Cape Verde Islands.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
