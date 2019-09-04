First Alert Forecast: late summer heat wave continues; active tropics

TROPICS: Hurricane Dorian is making moves toward the north – the center sitting just tens of miles off the Florida Atlantic coast. Moving forward, Dorian will continue its northward path along the southeast coastline. While the storm may not make a direct landfall over the US, there will be big indirect impacts from tropical storm and hurricane force winds, heavy rainfall, coastal flooding and storm surge from Florida up to the Carolinas through the week ahead. Also in the tropics, we have Tropical Storm Fernand that will make landfall late tonight into early Thursday in northeast Mexico and Tropical Storm Gabrielle turning out to seas north of the Cape Verde Islands.