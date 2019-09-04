Elderly man missing from Simpson Co. group home

FLORENCE, Miss. (WLBT) - A 70-year-old man went missing from a Florence group home, located at 219 Bass Road in the Old Pearl Community, Wednesday morning.
Charlie Ray Dampeer was last seen by staff at between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. He was wearing a purple pullover shirt, blue jeans and brown loafers.
Mr. Dampeer has dementia and has been having trouble adjusting to his new medicine after a recent change. Has does not have a cell phone.
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Charlie Dampeer, please call the sheriff’s office at 601-847-2921.
