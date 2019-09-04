Congressman Michael Guest endorses Delbert Hosemann for Lieutenant Governor

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Delbert Hosemann picked up the endorsement of Congressman Michael Guest Wednesday afternoon.
This is Hosemann’s second endorsement from a member of Mississippi’s congressional delegation in two weeks, with Congressman Trent Kelly endorsing Hosemann in late August.
“We need a conservative leader who can effectively address some of the most important issues facing our State, such as the economy, public education, healthcare, and infrastructure," said Congressman Guest.
"Delbert Hosemann is the right person for this job, and I urge Mississippians to vote for him in November,” he continued.
The General Election in Mississippi is November 5, 2019.
