Clinton police searching for man who stole trailer, golf cart, ATV from Clinton school

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clinton Police are seeking assistance from the public locating a suspect in a grand larceny and auto burglary case.
On Tuesday evening, July 30, 2019, two suspects stole a trailer, a golf cart, and a 4-wheeler (ATV) from a school campus in Clinton. After an investigation, officials determined two people were responsible for the crime.
On August 3, 2019, Clinton Police arrested 22-year-old Andrew Beach of Jackson. He is currently being held at the Raymond Detention Center.
CPD has issued a warrant for the second suspect, 21-year-old Corinthian “Cory” Romez Lofton of Jackson. Lofton is wanted by the Clinton Police in connection with the grand larceny investigation and one count of auto burglary.
Should anyone know the whereabouts of Corinthian “Cory” Romez Lofton, please contact the Clinton Police Department at 601-924-5252 or Central MS Crimestoppers at 601-355-8477 or visit the website at http://www.centralmscrimestoppers.com where your anonymous tip could earn you up to $2,500.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.