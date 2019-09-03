Woman killed after tire failure causes car to leave road, collide with light pole

QUITMAN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A 32-year-old woman was killed in a car accident over Labor Day Weekend in Quitman County.
At 8:53 p.m. on Monday, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash involving one vehicle.
Timothy Jackson, 20, of Marks was traveling southbound on MS3 when he experienced tire failure in his 2003 Ford passenger car.
This caused Jackson to lose control of the vehicle, leave the roadway and collide with a light pole.
His passenger, Shenika Wright, 32, received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
This crash remain under investigation by MHP.
