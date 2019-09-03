Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hurricane Dorian remains out in the Atlantic and is finally moving northward, but it’s dangerously close to the Florida coastline. New tropical storm Fernand is in the western Gulf and new tropical depression 8 is in the eastern Atlantic. All of these systems are expected to not impact our weather. Depression 8 may turn out to sea. Fernan is expected to move into Mexico this week. Around here, expect dry, but hot weather. Highs will be in the 90s, middle to upper 90s in fact. Lows will be in the lower 70s. There may be a stray shower Sunday and into next week, but the odds are low. Average high this time of year is 90 and the average low is 69. Sunrise is 6:37am and the sunset is 7:21pm. Northerly winds tonight and Wednesday at around 5mph. The heat and humidity combinations will reach potentially dangerous levels over the next 7 days with it feeling well over 100 degrees. Please take that into account and exercise caution.