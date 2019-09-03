Sonny Thee Tiger gets flagged and goes viral in MEAC/SWAC Challenge

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It has become a talking point all over social media.
Sonny Thee Tiger was penalized in Sunday’s game against Bethune-Cookman. It cost JSU 15 yards after the kickoff on the next drive.
The JSU mascot got excited at a touchdown as always.
We’re use to seeing him get on the field for a touchdown. But he just got caught up in the moment.
The tweet from ESPN has over 62,000 likes and has over 12,000 retweets.
But was penalized for being in the scrum.
We spoke with JSU, and they say Sonny was sorry for the flag. But head coach John Hendrick was not too pleased with the mascot.
