Rankin tax collection satellite office to expand

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you live in Flowood or the reservoir area, Rankin County is about to make your wait a little more pleasant at the tax collection satellite office on Lakeland Drive.
The county plans to lease the old jewelry store property next door and make the office bigger, so taxpayers can have more room if they’re waiting in line.
Tax Collector Judy Fortenberry says the plan should get final approval later this month, and renovations should begin quickly after that.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.