Police evacuating homes as precaution after propane truck flips in Richland

RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - An small overturned propane truck is causing trouble in Richland.
According to Richland Police Department PIO Allison Clark, the truck flipped in the area of Old Pearson Road between the railroad tracks and North Pearson Road.
Police have evacuated nearby homes as a precaution, but there is no sign the truck is leaking at this time.
No injuries have been reported.
