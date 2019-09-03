Overnight closures on I-55 in Madison County to begin Tuesday night

MADISON Co., Miss. (WLBT) - Both directions of I-55 between Natchez Trace Parkway and I-220 south in Madison County will close in 30 minute intervals overnight this week.
This will begin Tuesday, September 3rd, through Saturday, September 7th, between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Work will take place overnight to limit traffic impacts.
Intermittent closures are required to allow crews to hang bridge beams over the interstate.
Motorists are advised to be on high alert for roadside workers and pay close attention to posted detour signage.
