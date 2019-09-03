The numbers are in. 222 homes were destroyed due to flooding in the Delta.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The numbers are in from this year’s historic flood.
M.E.M.A. reports 482 homes were damaged and 222 were destroyed by backwater flooding in the Delta.
The state is now waiting to hear back on an appeal after being denied an individual assistance declaration.
They’re asking F.E.M.A. to consider how long homes were flooded and residents displaced.
“We requested they look very closely at homes that might not have exceeded what F.E.M.A. considers flood damaged homes because of the duration," said M.E.M.A. director Greg Michel.
At Eagle Lake over 44 homes were destroyed. Replacing them will be costly says Fire Chief Earl Wallace, as new standards require them to raise them up to 101.5 feet.
“My hope is that we get it, but everybody is struggling," said Chief Wallace. “A lot of your elderly people, especially retired on fixed incomes, so it’s really hard for them.”
Mississippi has been approved for a public assistance declaration; grants which will help in the repair of roads, bridge and other infrastructure damage in the backwater flood.
