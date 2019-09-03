Mississippi Highway Patrol issues 8,559 citations over Labor Day Weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol has concluded its 2019 Labor Day enforcement period, which began Friday, August 30th, at 12:01 a.m. and ended Monday, September 2nd at midnight.
Throughout the enforcement period, MHP issued 8,559 citations which included 216 DUI arrests, 520 seat-belt citations and 121 child restraint citations.
131 motor vehicle crashes were investigated, which included 44 injuries and 3 fatalities on state, federal highways and interstates.
MHP recorded a decrease in traffic crashes for the period compared to last which with 165.
This is attributed to Operation C.A.R.E. and the utilization of all available Troopers, including the addition of new Troopers from Cadet Class 63.
