Michael Anthony Hopson, 28

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Michael Anthony Hopson, a 28-year-old man, died Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, after a shooting at a gas station in the Capital City, according to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart.
Jackson Police Dept. Sgt. Roderick Holmes said it happened at approximately 11 p.m. at a service station located at the intersection of West Northside Drive and Bailey Avenue.
Holmes said officers responded to the Fast Way and found Hopson in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the head.
Hopson later died from his injuries.
Investigators learned from witnesses that an argument occurred between several men before gunfire erupted.
Holmes said a second man suffering from an arm wound was found on Utah Street was believed to have been injured at the gas station as well.
No arrests have been made at this point.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).
