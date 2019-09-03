First Alert Forecast: high & dry through this week; Dorian slowly turns north

TUESDAY: As everyone starts heading back to work and school for the shortened week, expect more of the same. A lot of sunshine will push highs from the morning 70s to the middle 90s with mostly to partly sunny skies. Mostly clear skies will put lows right back into the 70s by early Wednesday.
WEDNESDAY: Lather, rinse and repeat. Sunshine will continue to be the rule across the region through the middle portion of the work week. Highs will top out in the middle 90s again after starting the day off in the 70s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will ridge down over central Mississippi through most of the work week ahead. Skies will stay bright and sunny with highs taking off into the lower to middle 90s each afternoon. Lows will be in the 70s. This is all thanks, in part, to Hurricane Dorian, scraping the southeast coast. Eventually, the high pressure area will weaken, leading to a few showers returning by the end of the weekend.
TROPICS: Hurricane Dorian is stationary just north of the Bahamas, though the impacts of the storm are still being felt across the island chain. Moving forward, Dorian will begin to move farther north through Tuesday and eventually begin accelerating northward just off the southeast coastline. While the storm may not make a direct landfall over the US, there will be big indirect impacts from tropical storm force winds, heavy rainfall, coastal flooding and storm surge from Florida up to the Carolinas through the week ahead.
