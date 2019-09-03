First Alert Forecast: high & dry through this week; Dorian slowly turns north

TROPICS: Hurricane Dorian is stationary just north of the Bahamas, though the impacts of the storm are still being felt across the island chain. Moving forward, Dorian will begin to move farther north through Tuesday and eventually begin accelerating northward just off the southeast coastline. While the storm may not make a direct landfall over the US, there will be big indirect impacts from tropical storm force winds, heavy rainfall, coastal flooding and storm surge from Florida up to the Carolinas through the week ahead.