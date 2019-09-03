Daughter charged with murder of Yazoo Co. man found stabbed in back, slumped over steering wheel

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Yazoo County woman has been charged for the murder of her father.
According to Yazoo County Sheriff Jacob, 29-year-old Courtney Layne Williams is charged in the death of her 53-year-old father James Williams.
The sheriff said it appears to have been a domestic altercation between the pair.
Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers said a woman called 911 on the night of September 1, saying her father had been stabbed on Little Big Mound Road, southwest of Bentonia in Yazoo County.
When sheriff deputies arrived, they found James bloody and slumped over the steering wheel of a car. The coroner said he suffered two stab wounds to his back.
Courtney was given a $250,000 bond on restriction. She will have her initial court appearance sometime this week.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.