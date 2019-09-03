City of Vicksburg cracks down on derelict properties

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Vicksburg is waging a battle against neighborhood blight. City leaders say they want abandoned properties cleaned up, because they are an eyesore and pose safety concerns.
“This property is abandoned and it’s old. It needs to be demolished,” said Kyle Washington.
Kyle Washington is a code enforcement officer for the city of Vicksburg. He says cleaning up abandoned properties and derelict homes is an ongoing battle, especially when you have people who have abandoned their properties and live out of state.
“This is one of numerous properties we have to enforce yearly. I think the number is 1,326 properties that we code enforced this year,” said Washington.
“We are asking people if you are not going to do anything with the properties, sell the property to people that is willing to do something with it,” said Alderman Michael Mayfield.
Alderman Mayfield is also fed-up. He says nuisance properties paint an ugly picture of the city and they bring down the value of a neighborhood.
“If the value of your home is $100,000 and you have a property next to you that’s worth $25,000, then you just lost some value of your property because of what you live around,” said Mayfield.
He says the city and code enforcement will continue to work aggressively to get owners to bring their properties up to code before the city is forced to take action. He also points out the city using grant money to help low-income families and seniors with their homes.
“We asked them to remove the derelict houses. We asked them to remove the inoperable vehicles, we asked them to cut and clean the properties," said Mayfield. “We work with community development to improve each and every area of the city, which makes it better for all of us.”
