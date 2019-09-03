Bentonia man sentenced to three years in prison for auto theft

BENTONIA/YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A 31-year-old Bentonia man was sentenced to three years in prison following his conviction for auto theft.
Johnny Gann appeared Friday in Yazoo County Circuit Court before Special Circuit Court Judge L. Joseph Lee and entered a guilty plea to an auto theft that occurred in March 2018.
Judge Lee sentenced Gann to five years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections with two years suspended and three years to serve followed by two years of post-release supervision.
Gann was also ordered to receive mandatory drug treatment while incarcerated and during his supervised probation. Additionally, Judge Lee ordered Gann to pay $500 to the Crime Victims Compensation Fund.
