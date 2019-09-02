54-year-old man stabbed in the back, found slumped over steering wheel following domestic dispute

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A 54-year-old man is dead after he was stabbed twice in the back following a domestic dispute.
According to Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers, a woman called 911 last Sunday night saying her father had been stabbed on Little Big Mound Road, southwest of Bentonia in Yazoo County.
When sheriff deputies arrived, they found James Williams bloody and slumped over the steering wheel of a car.
Shivers says Williams was pronounced dead by a paramedic.
The Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department is investigating this as a homicide.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.