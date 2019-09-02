First Alert Forecast: bright, hot Labor Day; Dorian nears Florida

LABOR DAY MONDAY: A quiet start to your week - rounding out the long holiday weekend will continue to feature bright sunshine and hot temperatures; highs will top out in the lower to middle 90s. We’ll mention a shower or two, but many will stay dry through Monday. We’ll remain quiet and mainly clear overnight with lows in the lower 70s.
TUESDAY: As everyone starts heading back to work and school for the shortened week, expect more of the same with highs in the middle 90s with mostly to partly sunny skies.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will ridge down over central Mississippi through most of the work week ahead. Skies will stay bright and sunny with highs taking off into the lower to middle 90s each afternoon. Lows will be in the 70s. This is all thanks, in part, to Hurricane Dorian, scraping the southeast coast. Eventually, the high pressure area will weaken, leading to a few showers returning by the end of the weekend.
TROPICS: Hurricane Dorian is at a crawl Monday morning over Grand Bahama, buffeting the Bahamian islands with wind gusts as high as 200 mph. The storm will continue to ravage the area, eventually turning its sights on the southeast coastline. While the storm may not make a direct landfall over the US, there will be big indirect impacts from tropical storm force winds, heavy rainfall, coastal flooding and storm surge from Florida up to the Carolinas through the week ahead.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.