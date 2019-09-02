First Alert Forecast: bright, hot Labor Day; Dorian nears Florida

EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will ridge down over central Mississippi through most of the work week ahead. Skies will stay bright and sunny with highs taking off into the lower to middle 90s each afternoon. Lows will be in the 70s. This is all thanks, in part, to Hurricane Dorian, scraping the southeast coast. Eventually, the high pressure area will weaken, leading to a few showers returning by the end of the weekend.